‘Battle of the Badges’ law enforcement blood drive launches

The Battle of the Badges blood drive is back with a goal of collecting 5,000 pints. Photo contributed by RPM Public Relations

published on June 6, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Central Valley first responders, emergency personnel and law enforcement are used to saving lives, but for the month of June, they’re linking arms to save more through blood donations.

The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive is back after two years of going dark during the pandemic. In 2020, the campaign is estimated to have saved 4,000 lives based on amount donated. This year, the goal is to save more than 5,000. Whichever “badge” team donates the most amount of blood receives a trophy.

More than 70 people including law enforcement came together last week to kick off the blood drive. Brian Nieto, a former officer who was shot in the line of duty in 2006, was there to represent a life saved via blood donations.

Throughout the month there will be four specific donation sites to collect pints.

Jenny Eller Donor Center at 4343 W. Herndon Ave.



Fresno Donor Center at 1196 E. Shaw Ave.



North Fresno Donor Center at 1010 E. Perrin Ave.



Clovis Donor Center at 645 W. Herndon Ave. Ste. 200



While the campaign invites law enforcement to donate blood, the public is welcome to join in on meeting the goal of 5,000 pints of blood donations.