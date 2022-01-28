Bank of the Sierra donates building to South Valley town

A ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the donation of a building by Bank of the Sierra to the City of Lindsay. Photo via Bank of the Sierra

Bank of the Sierra hosted a ceremony in Lindsay Friday to celebrate the donation of a building.

Porterville-based Bank of the Sierra donated the building and surrounding property to the City of Lindsay. Located at 284 E. Hermosa Ave., the building was previously home to Lindsay Church of Christ/Iglesia de Cristo.

The city is currently planning to fix up the property and may use it as a community resource center to benefit nonprofit organizations. The value of the property was not disclosed in a Bank of the Sierra news release. A message left with bank officials was not immediately returned.

An online real estate listing for the 4,800 square-foot property built in 1926 lists the asking price at $90,000.

“The City is really excited about this project moving forward,” said Lindsay City Manager Joseph Tanner. “Once completed, people will get the services they need without traveling to other parts of the county. It’s a win

for the City, the citizens and the neighborhood.”

Attendees of the ceremony include Bank of the Sierra President and CEO Kevin McPhaill, Lindsay Mayor Ramona Caudillo and Tanner.

Caudillo declared Jan. 21 a Day of Appreciation for Bank of the Sierra.