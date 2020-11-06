06 Nov

Applications open for Fresno arts grants

published on November 6, 2020 - 2:34 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Applications are now being taken for a piece of $1.5 million as part of the Fresno Arts and Culture Emergency Relief Grant Fund

The fund, sponsored by Fresno City Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Mike Karbassi, is meant to provide assistance to local artists, performing arts programs, theaters, museums and other cultural institutions impacted by Covid 19.

The grants are meant to provide lost revenue due to Covid-related closures and assist with obligations such as rent, utilities, lost wages and costs associated with reopening.

The Fresno Arts Council is administering the grants between $10,000 to $150,000 to local museums, between $10,000 to $25,000 to local nonprofit performing art theaters and $5,000 to individual artists who are Fresno residents.

To start an application, visit https://fresnoartscouncil.submittable.com/submit

