Amtrak reducing trains, closing Fresno, Hanford stations

Photo of Downtown Fresno Amtrak station via Amtrak San Joaquins.

published on March 24, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

With ridership down about 70% as of Monday, Amtrak San Joaquins is reducing service and closing train station lobbies in Fresno and Hanford.

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority — the agency that manages the Amtrak San Joaquins system — made the announcement Tuesday in the face of falling ridership and revenue during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Authority is suspending service for six trains: 701, 702, 703, 704, 714 and 717. These trains have the lowest ridership.

The suspensions eliminate all direct train service to Lodi and Sacramento. Lodi and Sacramento will continue to be served by Thruway Busses to/from all operating trains.

The Fresno and Hanford stations are also being closed along with stations in Merced, Modesto and the East Bay hub of Martinez. Trains will continue to stop at closed stations.

Stations in Bakersfield, Stockton, Sacramento, Emeryville and Oakland will continue to operate on reduced staff and hours.

Amtrak’s Cafe Car Service will also be suspended to eliminate food handling risks and passenger movement. Emergency snack packs and water will be distributed to riders free of charge, though the Authority recommends passengers bring their own food and drinks.

Amtrak San Joaquins will be suspending all connecting Thruway Bus services to trains that are being suspended. Additionally, Thruway routes with multiple round-trips that are currently underutilized due to the reduction in ridership will be reduced.

That includes: