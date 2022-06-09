Amtrak discounts routes to Allensworth in time for Juneteenth celebration

Photo of Downtown Fresno Amtrak station via Amtrak San Joaquins.

published on June 9, 2022 - 1:01 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Amtrak will be scheduling special train stops to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park in Tulare County for a celebratory Juneteenth even on June 11.

The Friends of Allensworth (FOA), a charitable organization established to support and improve the park, has partnered with Amtrak San Joaquins to schedule a stop for multiple trains at a 50% discount rate to bring travelers to the historical sight.

The town of Allensworth was established in 1908 by Colonel Allen Allensworth, an African-American born into slavery who later became a Union soldier in the Civil War. The of Allensworth is the only town in California, founded, financed, and governed by African-Americans.

Visitors attending the Juneteenth Festival will be able to take Amtrak train to the Allensworth station, and from there, will be transported to the main property by a free shuttle.

Southbound trains that will be running for the celebration include trains 702, 710, 712, 714, with the Northbound trains running including 713, 715, 717, and 719.

A 50% discount will be automatically applied to the train ticket purchases for the Juneteenth event, and on up to five companion tickets.

Event activities will include square dancing, self-guided tours of historic buildings, historic games with prizes, storytelling, and arts and crafts.

Food vendors will also be present.

“Amtrak San Joaquins has been a long-time partner to the FOA in connecting the people of California with the historic town of Allensworth” said FOA President, Sasha Biscoe. “We encourage any individual that is interested in immersing themselves in the rich, ethnically diverse history of our state to consider taking advantage of the affordable, convenient, and fun transportation option provided by Amtrak San Joaquins and join us on June 11th to celebrate Juneteenth.”

The Juneteenth celebration will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Tickets can be booked at https://amtraksanjoaquins.com/