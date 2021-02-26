26 Feb

American to start flying to Chicago from Fresno

Image via Wikimedia user Patrick Cardinal. Link to license https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en

published on February 26, 2021 - 4:29 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Air travel between Fresno and Chicago will get a little easier with the announcement of a new route.

American Airlines has confirmed a slate of new routes into Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, including service to Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), according to travel website thepointsguy.com.

In 2018, United expanded its service to O’Hare out of Fresno, but the routes were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, according to thepointsguy.com.

Department of Transportation data show roughly 60 daily passengers flying from Chicago to Fresno in 2019, according to thepointsguy.com.

Booking for flights on the new routes will be available beginning March 1. The daily flight on the Airbus A319 will begin June 3 and run through Sept. 7.

