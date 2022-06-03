03 Jun

Amazon primed to unveil second Visalia warehouse underway

Amazon's Visalia warehouse No. 2 seen from Plaza Drive earlier this spring. Photo contributed

published on June 3, 2022 - 12:28 PM
Written by

The mystery of who exactly plans to move into a 1.1 million square-foot warehouse nearing completion in northwest Visalia appears to be solved.

The tilt-up concrete building is located on Avenue 320, about a mile north of Riggin Avenue, on a street that now carries the name Kibler. On Visalia city permits, the address is listed as 8817 W Kibler Ave.

It is located just north of FAT2 — what Amazon’s calls its latest distribution center that opened in August 2021.

Formerly this country lane saw little traffic, but now trucks carrying construction supplies often clog the two-lane road. The building cuts an impressive half-mile silhouette when viewed from the northern entrance of the Visalia Industrial Park.

It prompts many gawkers to ponder “Hey, what’s that?”

Conventional wisdom says it would be another Amazon location, though the Seattle-based e-commerce monolith is typically closed lipped on such matters.

Now, several issued building permits with the address 8817 W. Kibler Ave. list Amazon as the tenant.

Asked to confirm, Amazon spokesperson Natalie Wolfe said in an email there was “No update on this. Will have more to share hopefully in August. I’ll circle back then!”

Reliable sources say Amazon expects to take occupancy of the new facility this fall with the goal operating in time for the holiday season.

That means hundreds more on the way, adding to the 1,200 or so that work at the existing Amazon distribution center.

Worries of a volatile stock market, inflation and slowing sales growth hampering new distribution warehouse deals — or even cancelling some underway — have yet to surface in Visalia. Asked if he has noticed a slowdown, Visalia Economic Development Manager Devon Jones retorted “not at all.”

“We’ve heard that online sales activity is not as strong, but we don’t expect to see a negative impact here,” said Mayor Steve Nelsen.

At least half a dozen new industrial buildings are expected to break ground later this year in the Visalia Industrial Park.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should a 30-year voter renewal for the Measure C transportation tax be delayed until 2024?
64 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by