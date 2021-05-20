A return to normal? Island Waterpark set to reopen

Photo via Island Facebook page

published on May 20, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

After being closed for the entire 2020 season due to Covid-19, The Island Waterpark announced it will be opening for the 2021 season.

Guests will be able to visit the park for the first time since last year beginning on May 22 & 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release from the company.

“It has been our goal to open as soon as the State & County would allow. Our Valley residents

desperately need to get out of the house, get some sun, play in a safe environment and return to some normal activities,” said General Manager Bob Martin in the release. “While we are going to be required to have some restrictions in place, this is bringing us closer to what the end of our 2019 season looked like.”

The park will keep its prices from 2019 for general admission tickets, cabanas, parking, tubes, lockers, gift shop, food and beverage, even though there have been increases in the cost of goods and shipping recently.

Martin said that guests started buying tickets and booking cabanas the first hour that the website went live.

According to the release from the park, the CDC says that properly maintained swimming pools with chlorine in the water should “inactivate” the coronavirus.

However, guests will have restrictions upon entering the waterpark.

Some of the restrictions include:

—No food or drink brought into the park besides one sealed water bottle

—Guests not in the same group will need to socially distance six feet

—The use of face coverings unless actively eating and/or drinking or waiting for an attraction.

The park will be only open to in-state visitors, or out-of-state visitors with proof of full vaccination.