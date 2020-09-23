$7M grant could fund Motel Drive housing for Fresno homeless

Parkway Drive in Fresno is seen in this Google Street View image, heading north to Olive Avenue.

September 22, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A $7 million grant to the Fresno Housing Authority may allow the organization to purchase a hotel along what many have called “Motel Drive” as a permanent avenue for affordable housing.

The Housing Authority received the funds this week as its share of the state’s Homekey Initiative, according to a press release from the Housing Authority.

The Initiative brought about by Gov. Gavin Newsom allocated $600 million for cities, counties and housing authorities to purchase and rehabilitate hotels, motels and vacant apartment buildings, transforming them into housing for people facing or experiencing homelessness.

The Fresno Housing Authority received the funds after submitting several applications for property along Parkway Drive on Golden State Boulevard.

The specific site was not disclosed, as the transaction is not finalized, the release stated. But the site will provide nearly 100 units to families and individuals.

“This ambitious plan to revitalize Parkway Drive Corridor will also benefit the surrounding neighborhood and support the individuals and children currently living in unhealthy conditions and who are especially vulnerable during this time,” said Preston Prince, CEO of Fresno Housing. “We have been working with community partners for a meaningful way to contribute, and in July, along came this once-in-a-generation opportunity from the State to accelerate and catalyze our collective vision for the neighborhood. We are so grateful for this opportunity.”