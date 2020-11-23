ZooLights begins Friday at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

published on November 23, 2020 - 1:31 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

ZooLights will kick off the holiday season at Fresno Chaffee Zoo starting Friday and continuing on select dates through Dec. 30.

At this annual family-friendly event, guests are treated to festive holiday displays as they walk through the Zoo to

view decorations and miles of lights. The event also offers live entertainment, theme nights and socially distant photos with Santa. Holographic glasses as well as festive food and drink are available for purchase.

ZooLights takes place Nov. 27–29, Dec. 4–6, 11–16, 18–23 and 26–30 after-hours at Fresno Chaffee Zoo from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Zoo’s website has a full schedule of live entertainment, special offers and theme nights. Tickets can be purchased at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, by visiting the Zoo’s admission booth, or by calling 559-498-5921

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The same requirements for masks, social distancing and limited capacity that are in effect during regular Zoo hours are also in effect for Zoo events.