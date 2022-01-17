Your company had a cyber breach. What to say? Webinar to offer tips

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on unsplash.com



Written by Frank Lopez published on January 17, 2022 - 11:54 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

While some business owners might be versed in how to react when their company suffers a cybersecurity breach, it’s also important to know how to communicate during and after such a crisis.

The Public Relations Society of America Central California Chapter is hosting a webinar led by cybersecurity consultant Brian Horton, CEO of Breadcrumb Cybersecurity in Fresno, on Jan. 20.

Highlighting real-world examples, Horton will discuss the logistics of what happens when a cyber crisis hits and illustrate the communication risks companies face during and after the breach.

Horton said that in 2021, with more employers having staff work from home, the team at Breadcrumb has seen an influx of cybersecurity threats including ransomware and wire fraud.

He said they noticed a co-relation between more people working from home and novel ways that threat actors from around the world took advantage, leading to rampant cases of ransomware attacks and the loss of funds.

“Until you’ve been through that, its hard to conceptualize the best way to communicate as an organization on what’s happening — either to the public, to your clients, to law enforcement, to social media — especially if you’re a high profile organization,” Horton said. “Controlling that messaging and communication is important.”

Horton stressed that a company’s response to the breach could do more harm than the actual incident itself.

The webinar will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10 for PRSA members and $20 for non-members.

To register for the event, visit this website.