Yelp’s top-25 most photographed Fresno spots a culinary tour



Written by Ben Hensley published on July 11, 2022 - 10:35 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Popular crowdsource review company Yelp has released its list of the top-25 most photographed businesses in Fresno, and of the top-25 on the list, only one location listed is not a restaurant.

The businesses, ranging from high-end restaurants including Heirloom and The Annex Kitchen to poke and boba bars such Celsius Poke Bowl & Boba Bar and Sweet Lyfe Boba Bar, were polled based on how many photographs had been uploaded to Yelp by users.

The full rankings are listed below:

No. 1 — Heirloom, 2,297 photos

From a casual spot for a meal, space to grab a drink at the bar, or picking up a meal through the restaurant’s Heirloom app, the restaurant is locally owned and operated, offering everything from pastas and salads to sandwiches, burgers and frozen greek yogurt.

No. 2 — Pismo’s Coastal Grill, 1,712 photos

With Adirondack-style booths, roll-up windows, Santa Barbara rock columns and even a hand crafted wooden boat, Pismo’s greets hungry customers with a taste of the coast. The menu features seafood options from oysters to pastas, burgers and chowders. With their website presenting a goal to “Exceed guest’s expectations with a memorable experience…every time,” Pismo’s Coastal Grill has been a Valley staple in Fresno for years.



No. 3 — Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 1,651 photos

Taking the third spot is the only location on this list that is not exclusively a restaurant: The Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Open since 1929, the Chaffee Zoo is open daily and features dozens of species from around the world for guests to observe. From lions to reptiles, guests are welcome to feed giraffes, pet stingrays, and yes, dine at the Kopje Lodge or Safari Cafe. Guests can visit on a per-visit basis or purchase a membership with added benefits to many zoo attractions.



No. 4 — Westwood’s BBQ and Spice Co., 1,651 photos

Guests looking for barbecue in the Fresno area are likely familiar with Westwood’s BBQ and Spice Co. A lively environment with a large menu, Westwood’s offers signature sandwiches, wings, specialty salads, and of course, barbecue of all kinds, from burgers to tri-tip and ribs. Westwood’s also offers catering, as well as pick up and delivery options as well.

No. 5 — Batter Up Pancakes, 1,238 photos

Located at 8029 N. Cedar Ave in Fresno, Batter Up Pancakes is one of Fresno’s most well known breakfast locations. Open from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Batter Up Pancakes offers breakfastgoers eggs, breakfast burritos, lunch burgers and sandwiches, and, of course, their locally famous pancakes from the Cheesecake, The Oreo and S’Mores, as well as many other options for breakfast lovers throughout the Valley.

No. 6 — Red Apple Cafe, 1,244 No. 7 — The Annex Kitchen, 1,197 No. 8 — Hino Oishi, 1,141 No. 9 — Benaddiction, 1,114 No. 10 — Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew, 1,060 No. 11 — 1920 Tea Club, 1,086 No. 12 — J Pot Mini Hot Pot & Bar, 1,032 No. 13 — Dog House Grill, 977 No. 14 — KuniSama, 924 No. 15 — The Curry Pizza Company, 925 No. 16 — El Patio Restaurant, 942 No. 17 — Noodle Q Home Style Fresh Noodles, 872 No. 18 — Elbow Room, 796 No. 19 — SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine, 808 No. 20 — Taipei 101, 777 No. 21 — Sakura Chaya Fresno, 799 No. 22 — Celsius Poke Bowl and Boba Bar, 773 No. 23 — Sweet Lyfe Boba Bar, 776 No. 24 — Sakanaya Japanese Restaurant, 741 No. 25 — Chef Paul’s Cafe, 694

“Methodology: This is an all-time list of the Most Photographed Businesses in the Fresno area according to Yelp. To come up with this list, we identified businesses on Yelp, then ranked them based on how frequently users submit photos. This list looked at businesses in and around the Fresno area. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of June 28, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 28, 2022.”

-Nicola Balkind, Yelp community and marketing manager