Yelp’s top-25 most photographed Fresno spots a culinary tour

Popular crowdsource review company Yelp has released its list of the top-25 most photographed businesses in Fresno, and of the top-25 on the list, only one location listed is not a restaurant.

The businesses, ranging from high-end restaurants including Heirloom and The Annex Kitchen to poke and boba bars such Celsius Poke Bowl & Boba Bar and Sweet Lyfe Boba Bar, were polled based on how many photographs had been uploaded to Yelp by users.

The full rankings are listed below:

  1. No. 1 — Heirloom, 2,297 photos
heirloom
Heirloom is the top photographed restaurant in the Fresno area according to Yelp users. Photo by Yelper John D.

 

From a casual spot for a meal, space to grab a drink at the bar, or picking up a meal through the restaurant’s Heirloom app, the restaurant is locally owned and operated, offering everything from pastas and salads to sandwiches, burgers and frozen greek yogurt.

  • No. 2 — Pismo’s Coastal Grill, 1,712 photos
Pismo's
Pismo’s photo by Yelper Rasec B.

 

With Adirondack-style booths,  roll-up windows, Santa Barbara rock columns and even a hand crafted wooden boat, Pismo’s greets hungry customers with a taste of the coast. The menu features seafood options from oysters to pastas, burgers and chowders. With their website presenting a goal to “Exceed guest’s expectations with a memorable experience…every time,” Pismo’s Coastal Grill has been a Valley staple in Fresno for years.

  • No. 3 — Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 1,651 photos
Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno Chaffee Zoo photo by Yelper Tujim V.

 

Taking the third spot is the only location on this list that is not exclusively a restaurant: The Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Open since 1929, the Chaffee Zoo is open daily and features dozens of species from around the world for guests to observe. From lions to reptiles, guests are welcome to feed giraffes, pet stingrays, and yes, dine at the Kopje Lodge or Safari Cafe. Guests can visit on a per-visit basis or purchase a membership with added benefits to many zoo attractions.

  • No. 4 — Westwood’s BBQ and Spice Co., 1,651 photos
Westwoods
Westwoods photo by Yelper VeeVee N.

 

Guests looking for barbecue in the Fresno area are likely familiar with Westwood’s BBQ and Spice Co. A lively environment with a large menu, Westwood’s offers signature sandwiches, wings, specialty salads, and of course, barbecue of all kinds, from burgers to tri-tip and ribs. Westwood’s also offers catering, as well as pick up and delivery options as well.

  • No. 5 — Batter Up Pancakes, 1,238 photos
Batter-up pancakes
Batter-Up Pancakes photo by Yelper Mari D.

 

Located at 8029 N. Cedar Ave in Fresno, Batter Up Pancakes is one of Fresno’s most well known breakfast locations. Open from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Batter Up Pancakes offers breakfastgoers eggs, breakfast burritos, lunch burgers and sandwiches, and, of course, their locally famous pancakes from the Cheesecake, The Oreo and S’Mores, as well as many other options for breakfast lovers throughout the Valley.

  1. No. 6 — Red Apple Cafe, 1,244
  2.  
  3. No. 7 — The Annex Kitchen, 1,197
  4.  
  5. No. 8 — Hino Oishi, 1,141
  6.  
  7. No. 9 — Benaddiction, 1,114
  8.  
  9. No. 10 — Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew, 1,060
  10.  
  11. No. 11 — 1920 Tea Club, 1,086
  12.  
  13. No. 12 — J Pot Mini Hot Pot & Bar, 1,032
  14.  
  15. No. 13 — Dog House Grill, 977
  16.  
  17. No. 14 — KuniSama, 924
  18.  
  19. No. 15 — The Curry Pizza Company, 925
  20.  
  21. No. 16 — El Patio Restaurant, 942
  22.  
  23. No. 17 — Noodle Q Home Style Fresh Noodles, 872
  24.  
  25. No. 18 — Elbow Room, 796
  26.  
  27. No. 19 — SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine, 808
  28.  
  29. No. 20 — Taipei 101, 777
  30.  
  31. No. 21 — Sakura Chaya Fresno, 799
  32.  
  33. No. 22 — Celsius Poke Bowl and Boba Bar, 773
  34.  
  35. No. 23 — Sweet Lyfe Boba Bar, 776
  36.  
  37. No. 24 — Sakanaya Japanese Restaurant, 741
  38.  
  39. No. 25 — Chef Paul’s Cafe, 694

 

“Methodology: This is an all-time list of the Most Photographed Businesses in the Fresno area according to Yelp. To come up with this list, we identified businesses on Yelp, then ranked them based on how frequently users submit photos. This list looked at businesses in and around the Fresno area. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of June 28, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 28, 2022.”

-Nicola Balkind, Yelp community and marketing manager

