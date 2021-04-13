World-famous evangelist to speak in person at Fresno prayer event

Anne Graham Lotz will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 Fresno-Clovis Prayer Breakfast scheduled next month. Image via Anne Graham Lotz Facebook page



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on April 13, 2021

One of the first major in-person events is scheduled for Fresno next month with a keynote to be delivered by a member of an evangelical dynasty.

The Fresno-Clovis Prayer Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 a.m. at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno. Anne Graham Lotz, called ‘The best preacher in the family” by her father, the late Billy Graham, will deliver keynote address.

The event was last held at the Fresno Convention Center on Feb. 26, 2020, just weeks ahead of coronavirus lockdowns. It typically attracts upwards of 2,700 people and is the largest prayer event of its type outside of Washington, D.C., according to organizers.

The annual event was moved to the outdoor venue of Chukchansi Park to provide a safe experience and comply with Covid-19 regulations, according to organizers. Provided that Fresno County is in the orange risk tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safe Economy by that time, it will proceed observing social distancing with reduced capacity and mask guidelines, according to organizers.

Lotz is a global speaker who was named by the “New York Times” as one of the five most influential evangelists of her generation. Her “Just Give Me Jesus” revivals have been held in more than 30 cities in 12 different countries to hundreds of thousands of attendees. She is a best-selling and award-winning author of 16 books. She is the president of AnGeL Ministries in Raleigh, North Carolina and currently serves as the chairman of the national Day of Prayer Task Force.

A flyer for the event states that 1,400 tickets have already been sold. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit fresnoclovisprayerbreakfast.org or text “PRAY” to 559-206-0722.