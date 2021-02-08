World Ag Expo goes online starting Tuesday

Image via World Ag Expo

published on February 8, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

With a physical show out of the question given Covid-19 restrictions, the World Ag Expo Online opens Feb. 9.

Exhibitors and show staff have been working to create the online trade show since October. Attendees will be able to chat directly with exhibitors through a live text chat system in the platform, as well as view seminars, live demonstrations, access information through exhibitor pages and more. Access is free to attendees next week and throughout the year.

“This is a new way of doing business and we are excited to see our exhibitors put their best foot forward in the digital environment,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Over 700 exhibitors have worked hard with our team to make information and resources available to World Ag Expo viewers.”

Educational seminars kick off at 9 a.m. Tuesday and run throughout the three days.

Sessions on dairy, water, international trade and more can be found at https://bit.ly/WAE21Seminars. Scheduled sessions will feature group chats for speakers and attendees to interact.

Live demonstrations will also take place on the digital platform. Exhibitors including Case IH, Hansen Industries, John Deere, Jain Irrigation and 2020 Top-10 New Products Winner COJALI USA have sessions throughout the week. A full list of demonstrations is available at https://bit.ly/WAE21LiveDemos.

Hemp will continue to have a strong presence in the online show. Twenty-two hemp seminars over three days will provide education and expertise for new and advanced growers. Twelve hemp specific exhibitors return to the show with other long-time exhibitors adding hemp to their offerings. Find hemp exhibitors and seminars at http://bit.ly/WAE21-Hemp.

World Ag Expo and Toyota have partnered again to offer the 2021 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway. The 2021 giveaway will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare.

Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at Central Valley Toyota Dealers and by calling the Guild office at 559-353-7145.

Visit https://www.worldagexpo.com/attendees/toyota-giveaway/ for rules and information.

World Ag Expo attendees can access all show information, chat with exhibitors, view seminars, and more by signing up for a free My Show Planner account at https://bit.ly/WAE21MyShowPlanner.

To learn more about My Show Planner and World Ag Expo Online, view a tutorial video at https://bit.ly/WAE21-HowTo.