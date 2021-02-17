Edward Smith">
World Ag Expo announces online attendance

World Ag Expo file photo

published on February 17, 2021
The first week of the World Ag Expo came to a close with participants attending virtually from around the world.

More than 24,600 visits from 49 states and 70 countries materialized for the World Ag Expo’s online showcase Feb. 9-11.

The Expo typically has an average of 100,000 visitors come to Tulare annually.

The Expo hosted 752 exhibitors over the three-day event. More than 120 educational sessions were offered. Topics ranged from water to dairy, sustainability, hemp, technology and more. The sessions are still available to watch at the Expo website.

“This is a very different way to do a farm show,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. “Our exhibitors worked hard on their pages and it shows. We had a strong first week and quality attendees. We have another ten months to share seminars and promote our exhibitors before we’re back to a live show.”

Because of the online format, new content will be available to exhibitors and attendees throughout the year.

Officials with the Expo plan to return to a live show format in 2022. The 2022 World Ax Expo will be Feb. 8-10.

