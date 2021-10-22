22 Oct

Workshops to focus on Measure C transportation priorities

published on October 22, 2021 - 2:43 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) and the Fresno Council of Governments will host a series of community workshops to get community input from Fresno County residents to help direct Measure C transportation funding.

Residents are urged to attend the workshops at the Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall. The first will be held on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a virtual workshop on Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First passed in 1986, Measure C is a half-cent sales tax aimed at improving Fresno County’s transportation system through maintaining and upgrading local streets, roads and highways throughout Fresno County.

Voters approved the local funding source twice in the past 35 years, first in 1986 and then again in 2006, when it was extended through 2027. The drafting process for the next Measure C and its expenditure plan is currently underway.

The process for a measure renewal needs to be thorough and well-considered, with the public having every opportunity to weigh in on decisions about how their money is to be spent,” says City of Fowler Mayor and Measure C Executive Committee Co-Chair David Cardenas.

For more information or to register for the event visit MeasureCRenewal.com or call (559) 600-0413 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Would you support an exemption from California's gas lawn equipment ban for commercial landscapers?
144 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by