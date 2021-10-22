Workshops to focus on Measure C transportation priorities

published on October 22, 2021 - 2:43 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) and the Fresno Council of Governments will host a series of community workshops to get community input from Fresno County residents to help direct Measure C transportation funding.

Residents are urged to attend the workshops at the Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall. The first will be held on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be a virtual workshop on Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First passed in 1986, Measure C is a half-cent sales tax aimed at improving Fresno County’s transportation system through maintaining and upgrading local streets, roads and highways throughout Fresno County.

Voters approved the local funding source twice in the past 35 years, first in 1986 and then again in 2006, when it was extended through 2027. The drafting process for the next Measure C and its expenditure plan is currently underway.

The process for a measure renewal needs to be thorough and well-considered, with the public having every opportunity to weigh in on decisions about how their money is to be spent,” says City of Fowler Mayor and Measure C Executive Committee Co-Chair David Cardenas.

For more information or to register for the event visit MeasureCRenewal.com or call (559) 600-0413