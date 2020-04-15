Workers’ Comp fund opens up $50M for COVID-19 relief

Companies and workers considered "essential" may be eligible for grant money from the State Compensation Insurance Fund. File Photo.

published on April 15, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Written by Edward Smith

The State of California is making $50 million available to essential workers and businesses in California trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Two funds of $25 million were established by the State Compensation Insurance Fund, one to support workers in essential businesses told to self-isolate and the other to essential businesses who need to take protective measures for workers, according to a press release.

To help recoup costs of safety-related expenses essential businesses paying into the insurance can apply for grants totaling $10,000 or two times the policyholder’s premium, whichever is less. Applications will be processed on a first-come first-serve basis, the press release stated. Business will be able to apply as early as Thursday for funds at the State Compensation Insurance Fund website.

For workers who contract COVID-19 or who are ordered to self-isolate because of a possible exposure, the fund of $25 million will provide wage replacement up to six weeks. They will also assist with health coverage for medical costs if not covered by insurance. There is no cap for medical costs, excepting when the fund runs dry. For those who have insurance, money can go toward paying copayments and deductibles. Funds drawn from insurance will be outside of a workers’ compensation claim. State Fund will offer assistance regardless of whether or not exposure to COVID-19 occurred at work or not.

“Our mission is to help California businesses and workers in any way we can,” said State Fund President and CEO Vern Steiner. “We have worked hard to put ourselves in a position to be able to help Californians when we are needed and we are extremely grateful to the essential workers and businesses that are supporting all of us through this crisis.”