Work restarts on former Sears building in Fresno

Ross and dd's Discounts is expected to open at Manchester Center in time for the holiday shopping season.



Written by Edward Smith published on June 8, 2021 - 3:06 PM

Work has commenced on transforming the once-vacant Sears at Manchester Center into a Ross and a dd’s Discounts.

Two permits for tenant improvements valued at $400,000 each were reported by the Construction Monitor for 3664 N. Blackstone Ave., where Ross will be, and 3652 N. Blackstone Ave., where dd’s Discounts will be.

Kershaw Construction based in Orange, California, was reported as the contractor.

A contractor at the site said that they had been working on the project for a month, saying the shell of the building had been completed by the time their work had begun.

Owner of the property, Seritage Growth Properties, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Most recent plans filed on the City of Fresno’s online permitting website were for fire sprinkler permits on both the Ross and dd’s Discounts.

A contractor said they expected to be done in August and thought the store could be open in time for the holiday shopping season.

The Sears closed in February 2020.

Of the 216,600 square feet of gross-living area owned by Seritage Growth at Manchester Center, 20% is leased between the two major tenants, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April.