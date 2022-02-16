16 Feb

Westlands Solar Park flips switch on Aquamarine

Solar panel photo by Frank Lopez

published on February 16, 2022 - 1:48 PM
Written by

Community leaders gathered at Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in Lemoore on Feb. 1 to celebrate the completion and commercial operation of a 250-megawatt solar photovoltaic project dubbed Aquamarine.

Aquamarine is the first utility-scale project within WSP. In 2031 when the park is expected to be fully built out, it will have the capacity to generate more than 2,700-megawatts of renewable energy with the potential to power more than 1.2 million homes.

The construction of Aquamarine created around 500 construction jobs for workers throughout Central Valley, and with many workers benefiting from an apprenticeship program provided by IBEW Local 100.

“CIM Group’s commitment to becoming a resource for renewable energy, such as at Aquamarine and the future projects within Westlands Solar Park, aligns with our company’s overarching directive to meet the needs of communities. We anticipate that approximately $3 billion will be invested in developing projects within Westlands Solar Park as we complete build out, continuing the creation of clean energy construction jobs, economic development throughout the region and contributing renewable energy to meet California’s clean energy goals,” said Avi Shemesh, co-Founder and principal, CIM Group, the project developer.

