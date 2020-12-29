Westlands donates land for Mendota park expansion

published on December 29, 2020 - 3:22 PM

Westlands Water District announced Tuesday a donation to support Mendota’s planned Rojas Pierce Park Expansion Project second phase.

On Dec. 15, the Westlands Water District Board of Directors approved donating 4.61 acres to the City of Mendota for the expansion project, which is planned to include two soccer fields, an additional restroom and concession building and sports field lighting, as well as additional parking.

The 4.61 acres of land donated by Westlands is adjacent to the park’s newest soccer field and was previously used for agriculture and been left unused for several years.

“Having safe, open spaces for families and community members to enjoy is critically important to improving quality of life, and Westlands is pleased to support the City of Mendota’s effort to expand and improve Rojas Pierce Park,” said Tom Birmingham, general manager of Westlands. “Supporting and investing in west side communities is central to Westlands’ mission, and we are proud to partner with the City on this important project.”

The City of Mendota has been working to expand and improve the park since 2006. Westlands donated 10 acres to the city in 2008 to support the first phase of the park’s renovation and expansion, which involved demolishing existing structures. That land donated by Westlands now has an adult softball/youth baseball diamond and a new adult play soccer field.

The city completed an environmental review of Phase 2 of the park’s renovation and improvement in June 2019 and is currently working on obtaining additional funding and plans for additional expansion to occur in the next couple of years.

The City of Mendota currently has two other primary parks developed for recreational use and a total of 23 acres of park and recreational land.

“This project advances the City of Mendota’s vision to provide high-quality, easily-accessible recreational opportunities for residents and surrounding communities,” said Cristian Gonzalez, city manager for the City of Mendota. “We’re grateful for Westlands’ continued partnership in achieving these goals, and we look forward to the project’s full approval and construction.”