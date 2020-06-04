West Nile Virus activity detected in central Fresno

published on June 4, 2020 - 11:33 AM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

A more familiar virus has returned to threaten Central Valley residents already shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Adult mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were recently detected in north central Fresno, according to the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District, which monitors the insect vectors of West Nile, a mosquito-borne virus that has claimed more than 7,000 California residents since 2003, according to state health officials.

The infected mosquitoes were found in a roughly mile-wide swath of town just west of Highway 41 running from McKinley Avenue to the south up to Herndon Avenue in the north – the 93704 area code.

Summer typically ushers in mosquito season.

“This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Department of Public Health Interim Health Officer, in a statement.

While not reaching the numbers of Covid-19, West Nile is considered a serious virus that causes neurological symptoms in the infected including inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissue (encephalitis and meningitis) in less than 1% of confirmed cases.

Up to 20 percent of the people (about 1 in 5) who become infected will display symptoms that may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back, according to state health officials.

About 80% of infected individuals show no symptoms.

So far this year, there have been no human cases of West Nile in California. Fresno County joins six other California counties that have had West Nile activity this year, either from dead birds or mosquitoes that feed on the birds. These include Tulare, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Sacramento and Napa, according to state data as of May 29.

Fresno County had the highest number of positive West Nile cases last year with 51, followed by Los Angeles County with 31, according to the state of California. A total of six deaths were attributed to West Nile in California last year, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control. At least one Fresno County man’s death was attributed to the disease, according to published news reports.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health recommends that individuals contact their local mosquito control district regarding standing water or mosquito problems, or to report any neglected swimming pools. Neglected pools are a major source of mosquito production in urban and suburban areas.

Officials recommend people protect against mosquito bites and West Nile by practicing the “Three Ds”:

DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.