02 Oct

WelbeHealth expands PACE into Fresno region

published on October 2, 2020 - 2:39 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

WelbeHealth, an operator of PACE programs across California, announced its upcoming expansion into the greater Fresno area.

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that provides comprehensive medical and social services enabling older adults to live in the community instead of a nursing home or other care facility.

“We’re thrilled to help seniors across our area live more independently in their homes and communities,” said Paola Pouponneau-Nisbett, executive director. “Our comprehensive care empowers seniors to live longer and better.

The program will launch under a home-based care model to serve seniors during the pandemic. The organization will offer open houses next Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WelbeHealth’s first Fresno-area participants will enroll with the program on Nov. 1.

