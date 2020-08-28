28 Aug

Wearing a mask could get you a $100 gift card

Image via flickr user Jernej Furman

published on August 28, 2020 - 11:29 AM
Written by

The Central Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) has launched “Mask Up Central Valley” in cooperation with county health offices to encourage and incentivize mask wearing in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Mariposa and Kings counties.

These counties are currently being monitored for worsening coronavirus trends by the California Department of Public Health. The total number of confirmed cases in the Central Valley recently surpassed 50,000.

“The easiest way to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and get things back to normal is to wear a mask,” said CVCF CEO Ashley Swearengin. “This campaign is meant to say ‘thank you’ to those who are doing their best to protect not only themselves, but their loved ones and neighbors as well.”

In addition to a multi-media campaign in four languages, ‘Mask Up Central Valley’ is partnering with local leaders throughout the region to reward 400 unsuspecting wearers with $100 Visa gift cards, for a total of $40,000.

Community partners with CVCF in the various counties involved will distribute the cards to mask wearers. According to Swearengin, these cards are being given out at random.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you agree with a judge's decision to allow Immanuel Schools to continue operating?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!