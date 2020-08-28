Wearing a mask could get you a $100 gift card

Image via flickr user Jernej Furman



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on August 28, 2020

The Central Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) has launched “Mask Up Central Valley” in cooperation with county health offices to encourage and incentivize mask wearing in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Mariposa and Kings counties.

These counties are currently being monitored for worsening coronavirus trends by the California Department of Public Health. The total number of confirmed cases in the Central Valley recently surpassed 50,000.

“The easiest way to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and get things back to normal is to wear a mask,” said CVCF CEO Ashley Swearengin. “This campaign is meant to say ‘thank you’ to those who are doing their best to protect not only themselves, but their loved ones and neighbors as well.”

In addition to a multi-media campaign in four languages, ‘Mask Up Central Valley’ is partnering with local leaders throughout the region to reward 400 unsuspecting wearers with $100 Visa gift cards, for a total of $40,000.

Community partners with CVCF in the various counties involved will distribute the cards to mask wearers. According to Swearengin, these cards are being given out at random.