Want to hear Mozart in Fresno? Mask up and get vaccinated or tested

The Fresno Philharmonic on Monday unveiled what seem to be the most stringent safety precautions for audience members in a Central Valley indoor performance venue.

Due to rising Covid-19 cases, all audience members will be required to show proof of full Covid vaccination or a negative result from a Covid test within 72 hours of the concert day. On top of that, audience members must also be masked while in the concert venue.

The Fresno Philharmonic returns to live indoor concert performance on Sept. 11-12, 2021 with a concert at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall on the Clovis North High School Campus. The Philharmonic also has concerts scheduled at Shaghoian Hall on the weekends of Oct. 9-10 and Nov. 6-7. The group is scheduled to perform in the William Saroyan Theatre for concerts in December, January, March and May.

Stephen Wilson, Fresno Philharmonic President and CEO said: “The Fresno Philharmonic will continue to prioritize the safety of our audience, employees and community as we return to live indoor performance this season after an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the measures we are putting in place go above and beyond what is currently required by local public health authorities, we believe they are a prudent response to the rising trend of COVID cases due to the Delta variant. We want to do everything possible to make hearing the Fresno Philharmonic live a safe and enjoyable experience.”

The Fresno Philharmonic’s Fall 2021 concerts in the 750-seat Shaghoian Hall will have no intermission and last no more than 90 minutes. All concerts this season will also feature touchless digital tickets and program books.

Tickets to the Fresno Philharmonic’s Fall Series concerts are on sale now. Subscriptions for Winter/Spring Saroyan Series concerts will go on sale in September. For ticket information visit fresnophil.org, call 559-261-0600 or email patronservices@fresnophil.org. The latest information on Fresno Philharmonic COVID-19 guidelines may be found at fresnophil.org/covid-19-health-safety-update.