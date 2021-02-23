Want an 1800s style selfie? Tower District popup is for you

Artist Marco Tovar will be at Spokeasy Public House booking times for tintype photography March 6. Image via Spokeasy Facebook Page



Written by Edward Smith published on February 23, 2021

A popup at a Tower District pub will offer portraits from a simpler time.

Fresno artist Marco Tovar will be at Spokeasy Public House booking times for tintype photography March 6. The process dating back to the 1800s etches an image onto a thin piece of metal using a wet collodion process.

Tovar will bring his old camera and portable darkroom to capture the old tyme images, though sessions need to be booked beforehand.

Scheduling a timeslot can be done on Tovar’s Instagram page @m_tovar.