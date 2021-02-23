Edward Smith">
23 Feb

Want an 1800s style selfie? Tower District popup is for you

Artist Marco Tovar will be at Spokeasy Public House booking times for tintype photography March 6. Image via Spokeasy Facebook Page

published on February 23, 2021 - 2:33 PM
Written by

A popup at a Tower District pub will offer portraits from a simpler time.

Fresno artist Marco Tovar will be at Spokeasy Public House booking times for tintype photography March 6. The process dating back to the 1800s etches an image onto a thin piece of metal using a wet collodion process.

Tovar will bring his old camera and portable darkroom to capture the old tyme images, though sessions need to be booked beforehand.

Scheduling a timeslot can be done on Tovar’s Instagram page @m_tovar.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Is your company increasing efforts to work with or support more diverse businesses?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!