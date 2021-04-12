Walmart’s first California gas station opens this week

The Walmart fueling station in Kerman will have 16 pumps and a convenience store kiosk. Image via Kerman Walmart

published on April 12, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Walmart’s first foray into selling fuel in California will go live this week in Fresno County.

On Wednesday the Walmart Superstore in Kerman will debut a new 16-pump fueling center along with a 440 square-foot food and drink convenience kiosk.

The project is Walmart’s first completed fuel center in California, according to a City of Kerman news release, as it enters the retail gasoline and diesel market along with other retail competitors including Costco.

The fueling center is located at 14037 W. Whitesbridge Road on about an acre of land.

“Wal-Mart is a significant employer and retailer in our community and the addition of fuel sales will provide added convenience for our residents, visitors and highway travelers,” said Kerman Mayor Gary Yep in a statement. “Being the first in the state helps to put Kerman on the map, demonstrates Kerman’s ‘can do’ attitude and highlights our pro-business efforts.”