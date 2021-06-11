11 Jun

Walmart opening business education courses to public

published on June 11, 2021
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A local Walmart is offering a unique opportunity to the public for business education and career growth.

The Walmart Supercenter at 770 W El Monte Way in Dinuba is part of the company’s network of 200 Training Academies nationwide where Walmart associates are trained on retail skills that help lay a path to their career growth.

The program, Walmart Community Academy, offers free, virtual-for-now classes to the public on topics from personal finance to career advancement to how to purchase a car or home.

Enrollment is currently open at https://communityacademy.walmart.com.

The Walmart Academies program is open to Walmart employees, as well as any members of the community. The courses will be offered at the Dinuba location when they transition to in-person at a later date.

The courses are grouped into one of five overall themes—community, personal finance, home, career progression and technology, with an expansion of offerings throughout the year.

 

Subscribe Now!