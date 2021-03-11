Walmart donates meals for local hospital workers

published on March 11, 2021 - 11:14 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Walmart has donated $200,000 to feed workers at local hospitals with ICUs as a show of gratitude for frontline workers.

The donation will go to hospitals in San Joaquin, Merced, Tulare, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Kern counties. The Hospital Council — Northern & Central California, a regional group tied to the California Hospital Association, will coordinate the distribution of funds. Funding is determined by the number of licensed ICU beds.

The dollars will be paid to cater a free, hot meal to all workers on a selected shift at each hospital by March 31. Hospitals are requested to choose an outside local caterer if possible.

“Walmart is grateful for the tireless work of health care workers in our communities,” said Kevin Loscotoff, Walmart director of public affairs and government relations. “These catered meals are our way to say thank you and that we appreciate your sacrifice and commitment to helping heal the thousands who have needed your help during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Walmart has selected 23 hospitals, which span from Stockton to Bakersfield.

“The Central Valley has been one of the hardest regions during the Covid-19 crisis, with many hospitals caring for unprecedented numbers of patients for weeks on end,” said Bryan J. Bucklew, president and CEO of the Hospital Council. “The men and women who work in our hospitals have given of themselves tirelessly, leaving the safety of their homes and families, day in and day out, to care for those stricken by the virus. We appreciate Walmart’s generosity in honoring these true health care heroes.”

Here are the selected hospitals in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Madera counties: