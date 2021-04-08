Image by Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

published on April 8, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno County Department of Public Health announced it will expand eligibility for vaccination to everyone, effective Thursday.

Restrictions have been lifted in order to ensure all who want the vaccine can receive it. The county received 48,000 doses this week.

“We want to specifically reach out to our community that have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and encourage them to schedule an appointment today,” said Joe Prado, community health division manager for Fresno County.

Fresno County residents and employees can make appointments through the MyTurn scheduling system.

“The supply of Covid-19 vaccine has become more stable. We are able to move ahead of the CDPH’s timeline and have been approved to lift the current restrictions in place to expand eligibility,” Prado said.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for everyone aged 16 years and older, and both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are authorized for everyone 18 years and older. Those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian accompany them, provide appropriate verification and complete documentation for the vaccine to be administered to the minor.