Volunteer groups donate meals to frontline health workers

Feed the Frontlines Fresno makes its first food delivery to the VA Medical Center in Fresno this week.

published on April 30, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A pair of local organizations are doing their part to help ensure health care workers are well fed as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

One group, Feed the Frontlines Fresno, made its first food delivery Tuesday to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The aim of the group — consisting of local elementary school moms — is to show support for health care workers and local restaurants impacted by the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was Cracked Pepper Bistro preparing the evening meal for VA health care workers. In the coming weeks, the health care facilities scheduled for food deliveries include Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Valley Children’s Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Fresno, and American Ambulance.

Within one week of fundraising, Feed the Frontlines Fresno received more than $10,000 for its first round of seed money, which was the group’s goal to begin meal deliveries. To make a tax-deductible donation, go to FeedtheFrontlinesFresno.org.

The project is sponsored by Centro La Familia Advocacy Services.

Volunteer moms in the group include Summer Frundel, Debby Smith, Liz Molina, Jessica Hoff Berzac, Elizabeth Arambula, Kirsten Maroot-Rippee and Juliann Zermeno.

“Through these partnerships with hospitals, clinics and health care providers — and for the safety of our frontline workers — you can expect best practices in food preparation, safety, and delivery from our local restaurant partners,” Zermeno said.

Feed the Frontlines Fresno encourages local restaurants to reach out to the organization if they are interested in being a part of the project. Current restaurant partnerships include Press Box, Ararat Market, Brothers Ramen, Take 3, Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, Southern Hospitality Catering, El Premio Mayor, Campagnia Bistro and Cracked Pepper.

In an effort to help in the fight against COVID-19, Rotary Club of Fresno and Pardini’s is catering meals to Community Medical Centers, Saint Agnes Medical Central and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

“As a volunteer organization, we’ve missed our time together as Rotarians every Monday,” said Ryan Jacobsen, executive director of the Fresno County Farm Bureau and president-elect of Rotary Fresno. “And we wanted to take something negative and turn it into a positive.”

Pardini’s has been catering Fresno Rotary’s weekly luncheon meetings for nearly 15 years. Many of their staff have also developed long-term connections with club members.

“We are very grateful to the Fresno Rotary for allowing us the opportunity to feed first responders,” said Jim Pardini, owner of Pardini’s Catering. “Not only will this benefit them, but this will also benefit our employees who are unfortunately facing reduced schedules due to this pandemic.”

The meals will go to essential workers who are tackling the pandemic head on. The first delivery of boxed lunches went to Saint Agnes on Wednesday.