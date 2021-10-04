Visalia Walmart to unveil expansion Wednesday

published on October 4, 2021 - 2:46 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Visalia Walmart be hosting a special celebration for its opening after a recent expansion.

The Walmart Supercenter in Visalia will hold the opening celebration on Oct. 6 at 8:00 a.m. at its location at 1819 E. Noble Ave.

The store expanded its footprint by an additional 54,471 square feet, making space for departments including new grocery, deli, and bakery departments, a new entertainment department. The expansion also brought renovations to the store’s apparel and home departments, and a new mother’s room.

The Walmart Supercenter now offers Visalia customers options for grocery pickup and delivery and new self-checkout lanes.

Present at the event will be employees from the Visalia Walmart Supercenter, and representatives from various departments from the City of Visalia.