Visalia restaurants to be allowed access to sidewalks, parking

Image via openarmshouse.org

published on July 8, 2020 - 2:20 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

In order to assist restaurants impacted by state and local public health orders on Covid-19, the City of Visalia has implemented an immediate measure in which restaurants may apply for temporary conditional use permits allowing the use of portions of the public right of way for dining service.

This step is being taken under the emergency declaration passed by the City Council earlier this year.

“We want to do our part to help our local restaurants quickly adapt to the changes that have been put in place surrounding the restriction of indoor dining,” said Paul Bernal, city planner for Visalia. “Since Tulare County is on the list of counties that can only allow takeout, delivery or outdoor dining, this ordinance will better serve our restaurants and our community.”

Processed through the Community Development Department, permits will allow the temporary conditional usage of public right of way by restaurants as they modify business in response to Covid-related public health orders.

This includes sidewalk dining with a minimum 4-foot wide accessible path for pedestrians and 6-foot separation of chairs as well as up to two parking spaces in front of a restaurant for pick-up and take out orders. Consumption of alcohol will be permitted, but only if the business is expressly permitted to offer such sales in the specified area under an existing state license.

An agenda item for ratification will be included in the Visalia City Council’s July 20 meeting.