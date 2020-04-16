Visalia Rawhide’s new owners reach out to community

Tipper the Visalia Rawhide mascot delivers much needed supplies. Image via Rawhide

published on April 16, 2020 - 1:59 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Though new to the neighborhood, the ownership for the Visalia Rawhide has committed over $30,000 to Central Valley non-profits amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The Sigal Family, who bought the Visalia Rawhide in 2019, coordinated with the Central Valley Community Foundation to pick 12 nonprofit organizations to which to designate funds, according to a press release from the California League Baseball Team.

“We have been touched by our staff’s deep concern for our neighbors and our community’s willingness to chip in wherever they can.” said Sam Sigal, vice president of First Pitch Entertainment, LLC, owners of the Visalia Rawhide. “We are grateful to these non-profit organizations for the vital work they are doing on the frontlines today and for their continued leadership in ensuring a strong and healthy tomorrow.”

The following organizations were chosen:

—Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response Fund

—Central Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist Health

—Family Health Care Network

—Food Link of Tulare County

—Kaweah Delta Hospital

—Kings Community Action Organization

—Neighborhood Industries Take Care Fund

—Sierra View Hospital

—Tulare Hospital

—Valley Children’s Hospital

—Visalia Emergency Aid Council

—Visalia Rescue Mission

Rawhide staff are also volunteering with Neighborhood Industries’ Take Care Grocery Relief Program to distribute grocery boxes, according to the press release.

For people in need of emergency groceries, they can visit bitwiseindustries.com/takecare-request/.

To donate money to Neighborhood Industries, visit neighborhoodindustries.org.