23 Nov

Visalia builder plans 208 Hanford homes

published on November 23, 2020 - 1:44 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Visalia-based San Joaquin Valley Homes closed on land for two neighborhoods in Hanford that will bring 208 homes, a community park and open space. The two neighborhoods will be part of a planned 578 homes in south Hanford on 12th Avenue between Hume Avenue and Houston Avenue.

Two of those neighborhoods, Sterling Oaks and Hidden Oaks, will each have 104 single-family homes. Model home construction will begin February 2021 with completion in late spring, according to a press release.

The estimated value of these two neighborhoods is $62 million. Adding 208 single-family homes is calculated to generate $59.6 million in local income, $7.48 million in taxes and 819 jobs, according to a formula by the National Association of Home Builders, which the press release cited.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

If a curfew was instituted in California to combat Covid-19 spread, would you comply?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!