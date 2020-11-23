Visalia builder plans 208 Hanford homes

published on November 23, 2020 - 1:44 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Visalia-based San Joaquin Valley Homes closed on land for two neighborhoods in Hanford that will bring 208 homes, a community park and open space. The two neighborhoods will be part of a planned 578 homes in south Hanford on 12th Avenue between Hume Avenue and Houston Avenue.

Two of those neighborhoods, Sterling Oaks and Hidden Oaks, will each have 104 single-family homes. Model home construction will begin February 2021 with completion in late spring, according to a press release.

The estimated value of these two neighborhoods is $62 million. Adding 208 single-family homes is calculated to generate $59.6 million in local income, $7.48 million in taxes and 819 jobs, according to a formula by the National Association of Home Builders, which the press release cited.