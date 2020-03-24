Virus Diaries: Spin class the latest business to deliver

Image via CycleBar Fresno

published on March 24, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

CycleBar Fresno is taking the workout to you with a program to rent out bikes for people’s homes.

The 30-day bike rental program includes a CycleBar bike and indoor cycling shoes for people to access streamed classes on Facebook and, soon, Instagram.

The price is $179 per month, plus a $20 home delivery fee in the Fresno-Clovis area, and $10 more for delivery outside of those areas, according to an email sent to members.

“Due to the unbelievable response we will be limiting rentals to one bike per household,” according to a notice from CycleBar sent on Sunday.

Rachael Orlando opened the Fresno CycleBar franchise in 2016.

For more information, send an email to fresno@cyclebar.com.