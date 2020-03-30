Virus diaries: Fresno business offers free signage for restaurants



Written by Frank Lopez published on March 30, 2020

At a time when it might be hard to know if a restaurant or eatery is still operating, one local business is going the extra mile to help other business owners communicate with the public.

Under Fresno’s current emergency order, restaurants may remain open, but customers are only permitted to sell food through take-out, delivery and drive-thru.

To help restaurants get the word out on their updated services, Professional Print & Mail, a full-servicing printing company in Fresno, is offering free banners for eateries to promote their carryout, curbside or delivery services outside of their establishments.

Such signage is normally valued at $150-$200.

The 35-year old family businesses, owned and operated by Doug Carlile, wanted to give back to the community during this health crisis, said Ed Caz, chief business developer for the company.

“I drive around Fresno and see restaurants suffering. I know people in business that had to let go of many people,” Caz said. “We just want to make sure that they can keep their doors open until we all get past this.”

“Everyone at the company is grateful to Carlile for giving back to the community in such a big way,” he added.

Caz said that Professional Print & Mail wants to provide the free signs to restaurants in the Fresno/Clovis area.

To receive a sign, a business owner must visit the company’s website, www.PrintFresno.com where they will fill out a questionnaire, see an option to upload a file with their business logo and phone number to call for service and receive an option for a free 3’x 5’ or 2’ x 6’ vinyl sign.

The signs will be delivered for free. They come with grommets for easy hanging.

Caz said that the company will be compiling a list of restaurants to send an email blast to make owners aware of the free services being offered.

“We’ve been in this community for 35 years, so this is our way of giving back because this community has always been very good to us,” Caz said. “We are in it together. We will get through it. The economy will come roaring back and we will be there for everybody.”