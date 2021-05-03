03 May

Virtual forums planned for next community college chancellor

Photo via SCCCD

published on May 3, 2021
Written by The Business Journal Staff

State Center Community College District is reaching out to the community with a series of virtual forums soliciting input on the search for a new district chancellor.

The search is underway as current Chancellor Paul Parnell retires July 6. Douglass Houston started serving as interim chancellor on May 1.

“SCCCD is seeking public input to help identify a leadership profile of professional and personal characteristics necessary to help lead Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst and the Career & Technology Center,” according to a news release.

The district is working with search firm PPL Inc., which specializes in consulting with community colleges for professional development and recruitment. Four forums are planned with a focus on individual colleges in the district.

Wednesday, May 5, 1 p.m. Clovis Community College
Host: Trustee Deborah Ikeda

Wednesday, May 5, 6 p.m. Madera Community College
Host: Trustee Bobby Kahn

Monday, May 10, 1 p.m. Reedley College
Host: Trustee Magdalena Gomez

Monday, May 10, 6 p.m. Fresno City College
Host: Board President Annalisa Perea

Participants may register for each virtual forum on the District website www.scccd.edu. At each Forum, PPL Inc. will describe the chancellor search process and community input will be solicited through an online survey. Participants will be asked to provide online comments on the following:

What professional and personal characteristics should the next Chancellor possess?

What are the challenges that the next chancellor should be prepared to address?

The deadline to submit input is Friday, May 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. (PST). Community members who did not attend the virtual forums are also encouraged to submit input.

