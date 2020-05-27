‘Vintage Visalia’ luxury senior living debuts

Image via Vintage Visalia website

published on May 27, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A new luxury senior-living community has debuted in Visalia.

The Vintage Visalia is now taking leasing applications for residents 55 years old and older. The 40 available units in the gated community feature granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, washer and dryer and more. There are three-bedroom and two-bedroom options.

The community also has a clubhouse, bar area, universal Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center and a park.

Paloma Development and Ginder Development built and planned the community at 6714 W. Oriole Ave. The two development companies also built the Montecito Luxury Apartments.