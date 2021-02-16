MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press">
Vegas airport name change to honor former Sen. Harry Reid

published on February 16, 2021 - 2:09 PM
(AP) — A county board voted unanimously Tuesday to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

The all-Democratic Clark County Commission approved a measure directing the county’s airport staff to file a change with the Federal Aviation Administration renaming the facility Harry Reid International Airport.

The county commission oversees the airport and is the final authority on a name change.

There have been longstanding calls to rename the airport. Its current namesake, former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran, served as one of Nevada’s two U.S. senators from 1933 until his death in 1954. He was known for his contributions to aviation along with his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.

Reid, a Democrat and the former Senate majority leader, retired from the Senate in 2016 after serving 30 years. He said ahead of the name change that he was “deeply humbled and grateful” for the commission’s proposal.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it must take steps to process a name change before officially recognizing it. That’s expected to take a few months.
