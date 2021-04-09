09 Apr

Valley restaurant chain seeks to hire 100-plus workers

jobs

published on April 9, 2021 - 10:28 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Me-n-Ed’s family of restaurants is hosting a job fair next week with more than 100 positions available with the possibility for on-the-spot hiring.

Attendees are asked to bring a resume in preparation to meet with hiring representatives for Me-n-Ed’s, Piazza Del Pane and Blast and Brew restaurants. Preferred experience levels depend on the positions available. Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing practices.

The first event takes place at Coney Island, 175 E. Via Del Parque, at Fresno’s River Park shopping center on April 13 from 1-4 p.m.

The second event is April 15 from 1-4 p.m. at Me-n-Ed’s On Tap at 3150 Fowler Ave., Suite 107, in Clovis.

The job fair is meant to meet current staffing needs, and the available positions are not seasonal or temporary, according to a news release.

For more information, visit meneds.com.

Subscribe Now!