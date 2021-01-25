Valley nursing programs receive grants to support training

Image via Fresno State

published on January 25, 2021

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) announced Monday the approval of more than $2.6 million in grants for 17 registered nurse training programs to help expand health care access to Californians most in need.

The California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission, which recommends funding awards to OSHPD’s Director for multiple medical disciplines under the Song-Brown Healthcare Workforce Training Act, presented awards totaling $2.6 million to support 122 training slots at institutions throughout the state. The Song-Brown Act funds institutions that train medical professionals to provide care in medically underserved areas of the state.

Programs in the Central Valley received a total of $640,000 in grants that will support 23 training slots.

The Fresno City College Associate’s Degree in Nursing program received $200,000 for 10 slots, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Fresno State received $240,000 for eight slots, and the Reedley College Associate’s Degree program received $200,000 for five slots.

“During one of the most challenging times for healthcare, the California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission remains committed to growing health care across California – especially for our underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Jasmeet K. Bains, chair of the California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission. “With every surge we saw the great need for additional nursing staff to support our efforts and response to COVID-19. Our efforts as a Commission are small compared to the sacrifice and dedication shown daily by our frontline healthcare heroes. They inspire us to continue to prioritize funding to support our underserved populations.”