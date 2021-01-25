25 Jan

Valley nursing programs receive grants to support training

Image via Fresno State

published on January 25, 2021 - 1:48 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) announced Monday the approval of more than $2.6 million in grants for 17 registered nurse training programs to help expand health care access to Californians most in need.

The California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission, which recommends funding awards to OSHPD’s Director for multiple medical disciplines under the Song-Brown Healthcare Workforce Training Act, presented awards totaling $2.6 million to support 122 training slots at institutions throughout the state. The Song-Brown Act funds institutions that train medical professionals to provide care in medically underserved areas of the state.

Programs in the Central Valley received a total of $640,000 in grants that will support 23 training slots.

The Fresno City College Associate’s Degree in Nursing program received $200,000 for 10 slots, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Fresno State received $240,000 for eight slots, and the Reedley College Associate’s Degree program received $200,000 for five slots.

“During one of the most challenging times for healthcare, the California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission remains committed to growing health care across California – especially for our underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Jasmeet K. Bains, chair of the California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission. “With every surge we saw the great need for additional nursing staff to support our efforts and response to COVID-19. Our efforts as a Commission are small compared to the sacrifice and dedication shown daily by our frontline healthcare heroes. They inspire us to continue to prioritize funding to support our underserved populations.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

What will happen to the economy in the first two years under President Biden?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!