Valley jobless rates improve in July

published on August 21, 2020 - 2:27 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley jobless rates improved in July, according to the latest data from the state Employment Development Department, though industries such as leisure and hospitality continued to shed jobs.

Fresno County’s unemployment rate for July was 13.5%, down from a revised 14.5% in June and well above 7.2% this time a year ago.

Month over month, total industry employment decreased by a net 2,700 jobs, with government posting the biggest loss with 2,500 jobs. Leisure and hospitality recorded a 1,400-job decrease. Four sectors posted employment gains of 300 jobs each: trade, transportation and utilities, educational and health services, farm employment and other services.

On an annual basis, Fresno County lost 27,900 jobs, with leisure and hospitality recording the largest decrease with 11,800 jobs — 98% of which was lost from accommodation and food services.

Trade, transportation and utilities reported a loss of 6,700, the majority from retail trade.

Government was the only sector with an actual gain, up 800 jobs year-over-year.

Kings County’s unemployment rate for July was 13.1%, down from 14.4% in June and below 7.8% a year ago.

Government lost the most jobs with 300 month over month, followed by leisure and hospitality with 200 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities and manufacturing each gained 100 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality lost 1,100 jobs in the last year.

Madera County had an unemployment rate of 13% in July, down from 13.9% in June and above 7.2% a year ago.

Month over month, government jobs in Kings County fell by 1,000. On an annual basis, government lost 900 jobs, followed by leisure and hospitality with 800 and educational and health services 600.

Tulare County had an unemployment rate of 16.2% for July, down from 17.1% in June and above 9.9% a year ago.

Month over month, government lost the most jobs with 2,400, followed by professional and business services with 400.

Year-over-year, Tulare County lost a total of 21,400 jobs, with educational and health services with the biggest nonfarm loss at 2,700. Farms lost 12,100 jobs in that period.

California’s unemployment rate was 13.3% in July, down from 14.9% in June but well above 4% a year ago.