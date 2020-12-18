Valley jobless rates continued to improve in November

published on December 18, 2020 - 3:07 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley unemployment rates continued to shrink in November, according to the latest data from the state Employment Development Department.

November’s unemployment rate for Fresno County was 8.6%, down from 8.9% in October and above 6.7% last year.

Farm employment fell by 3,200 jobs during the normal fall cycle, while nonfarm employment increased by 2,200 jobs. In an apparent gear up for the holiday shopping seasonal, retail trade picked up 1,000 jobs and transportation, warehousing and utilities added 400 jobs.

On an annual basis, farm employment fell by 300 jobs while nonfarm employment dropped by 21,500 jobs, with the largest year-over decrease of 8,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality. Retail trade fell by 3,200 jobs.

Kings County’s unemployment rate was 8.9% in November, down from 9% in October and above 7.2% a year ago. Farms lost 600 jobs month-over-month, while nonfarm industries lost 100 net jobs. On an annual basis, nonfarm industries lost 3,300 jobs while farms shed 900 jobs.

Madera County’s unemployment rate was 8.1% last month, down from 8.2% in October and above 6.2% last year. Nonfarm employment was static month over month, while farms lost 1,100 jobs. Farms lost 300 jobs on an annual basis, while nonfarm industries lost 2,100 jobs.

Tulare County saw an unemployment rate of 9.8% in November, down from 10.5% in October and above 8.7% a year ago. Month over month, Tulare County actually saw farm employment grow by 500 jobs and nonfarm employment grow by 1,700 jobs. On an annual basis, farms lost 8,900 jobs while nonfarm industries lost 7,100 jobs.