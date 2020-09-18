Valley jobless numbers continue to shrink

published on September 18, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Central Valley’s unemployment rates continued to fall in August, with some counties on the cusp of seeing single digit numbers once again.

Fresno County’s unemployment rate for August was 10.9%, down from 13.4% in July and above 6.5% a year ago, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department.

Month over month, trade, transportation and utilities posted the largest increase with 2,000 jobs. Retail trade accounted for 1,000 of those jobs, with transportation, warehousing and utilities growing by 900 jobs.

Farm employment increased by 1,900 as harvest activities ramped up.

Educational and health services posted a gain of 1,700 jobs.

On an annual basis, farm employment fell by 1,700 jobs and industry employment decreased by 26,900 jobs. Leisure and hospitality recorded the largest year-over decrease with 11,000, with the entire loss coming from accommodation and food services.

Trade, transportation, and utilities reported a loss of 4,900 jobs. Retail trade (down 3,300 jobs) accounted for 67% of the job loss in this sector. Wholesale trade decreased by 1,300 jobs and transportation, warehousing, and utilities receded by 300 jobs.

Kings County posted an unemployment rate of 10.7% for August, down from 13% in July and above 6.9% a year ago.

Month over month, farms lost 200 jobs while nonfarm industries added a net 100 jobs. A loss of 400 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities was offset by a gain of 300 in government and 100 in manufacturing and leisure and hospitality.

On the annual basis, farms lost 800 positions and nonfarm industries shed 3,100 jobs. Government posted the largest drop with 1,000 jobs, followed by leisure and hospitality with 800 jobs.

Madera County reported a 10% unemployment rate for August, down from 12.9% in July and above 6.3% last year. Government in Madera added 1,400 jobs month-over-month.

On an annual basis, Madera County farms lost 600 jobs and nonfarm industries lost 1,100 jobs.

Tulare County had an unemployment rate of 13.1% for August, down from 16.1% in July and above 9.2% a year ago.

Month over month, Tulare County farms added 2,000 jobs and nonfarm industries gained 1,600 jobs.

California’s unemployment rate for August was 11.4%, down from 13.5% in July and well above 3.9% last year.