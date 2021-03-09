Breanna Hardy">
09 Mar

Valley hospital allows limited visitation once again

published on March 9, 2021 - 4:15 PM
Written by

A year of no visitors in hospitals has made for lonely goodbyes and anticlimactic hellos. But since Covid-19 is on the decline, Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville is allowing one visitor in its phase one of reopening to the public.

The reopening — part of a multi-phased approach — comes as Covid-19 in-patients and ICU bed capacity have declined.

Admitted patients can select one unique visitor in the medical/surgical and critical care departments.

Pediatric patients, those nearing the end of life, those giving birth and medical/surgical or ICU patients can each select one visitor as well.

Visitors to these departments must have no signs or symptoms of Covid-19, and must not be in the process of testing for Covid-19. The visitor must be a dedicated visitor, and can not be changed out with others. Visitation times are from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If an end-of-life patient has contracted Covid-19, one visitor is still allowed into the hospital, but the visitor cannot enter the room.

Visitors must enter through the front entrance, and go only to the patient’s room after a health screening. Once in the room, visitors are directed to use the call button to request a nurse instead of walking outside the room. Click here for full details about visitor information.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Are Fresno grocery workers entitled to hazard pay of an extra $3 an hour?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!