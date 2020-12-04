04 Dec

Valley found to have more bang for property tax buck

fresno county real estate

published on December 4, 2020 - 2:15 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

When purchasing a home, buyers need to consider property taxes as an ongoing expense. And since not all property taxes are created equal, it’s important to know where those tax dollars are going.

Luckily, the San Joaquin Valley has been found to have some of the best value for property taxes paid in California. According to a study released by online finance advice company SmartAsset, Kings County has the 2nd best all-around value. For a tax rate of 0.76%, they have a school rating of 5, along with a home value growth of 14.6% and a score of 60.29%. Imperial County was the one found to have more value.

Fresno County was just behind Kings, with residents expecting a 21.5% value growth and a 60.2% value index for a .82% property tax rate.

Also on the list were Madera and Tulare Counties, which came in 7th and 8th.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should employers be able to mandate their employees get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!