Valley found to have more bang for property tax buck

When purchasing a home, buyers need to consider property taxes as an ongoing expense. And since not all property taxes are created equal, it’s important to know where those tax dollars are going.

Luckily, the San Joaquin Valley has been found to have some of the best value for property taxes paid in California. According to a study released by online finance advice company SmartAsset, Kings County has the 2nd best all-around value. For a tax rate of 0.76%, they have a school rating of 5, along with a home value growth of 14.6% and a score of 60.29%. Imperial County was the one found to have more value.

Fresno County was just behind Kings, with residents expecting a 21.5% value growth and a 60.2% value index for a .82% property tax rate.

Also on the list were Madera and Tulare Counties, which came in 7th and 8th.