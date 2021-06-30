Valley Children’s receives special grant from Major League Baseball

Screenshot from Valley Children's Hospital's YouTube channel.

published on June 30, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Valley Children’s is a recipient of the “Healthy Relationships Community Grant” from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The $50,000 grant will go toward mental health resiliency, specifically for those seen at Valley Children’s Guilds Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Center.

“For children who are victims of child abuse, shelter in place orders, social distancing and virtual learning have reduced or completely eliminated their contact with trusted adults outside their homes who can report suspected abuse,” says Valley Children’s Medical Director of the Guilds Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Center Dr. John Kinnison. “There is no precedent for the hardships that kids have endured over the last year and a half and the impact is long-lasting, which is why the work to support the mental health resiliency of children is more important than ever. This grant will help us elevate that work.”

Since 2020, MLB and MLBPA have given nearly $2.5 million to organizations that support healthy relationships through programs designed to strengthen and provide critical services to survivors of domestic violence, improve mental health resiliency among vulnerable populations and build and improve relationship skills of the next generation. In this fifth round of awards totaling more than $500,000,

Valley Children’s is one of only two recipients on the West Coast and the only children’s hospital in the country to receive grant funding.

“We are truly honored that America’s pastime – represented by Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association – would select Valley Children’s as one of 11 charities across the country to receive this generous gift to help us provide mental health services for victims of child abuse,” says Robert Saroyan, president of Valley Children’s Foundation. “Major League Baseball’s support will allow us to continue to provide comprehensive care for children facing very difficult circumstances.”

The mission of the Guilds Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Center is to provide comprehensive services to children and their families through a multidisciplinary, child-friendly environment that meets the physical and emotional needs of children suspected of being victims of abuse or neglect. The Center includes the Child Advocacy Clinic, which sees more than 1,000 children each year.