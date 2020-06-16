Valley Children’s ranks among best in seven categories



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on June 16, 2020 - 4:00 PM

Valley Children’s Healthcare has good reason to celebrate as the rankings came in from U.S. News & World Report for the nation’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic, children have health care needs ranging from routine vaccinations to live-saving surgery,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are designed to help parents find quality medical care for a sick child and inform families’ conversations with pediatricians.”

Every year, the popular magazine ranks the best hospitals and pediatric hospitals in the nation. Valley Children’s made it onto the ranking five years ago in the pediatric surgery category. This year, the number has gone up to a new record — seven categories.

First time winners for 2020 were their Neurology/Neurosurgery Department and the Pulmonary Department.

Another specialty to make the list was the Neonatology Department, which had a 93.2% survival rate among patients, putting them above the best quartile rating of 88.7% and the average of 83.5%. Meanwhile, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and Orthopedics received their fourth consecutive honors. Urology got on the list for its second year in a row as well.

“Our performance in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, recognized in more service lines year over year, is most significant for what they mean to the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s. “This is a recognition of our ability to provide the highest quality and safest patient care in the country.”