Valley Children’s lauded among the nation’s best hospitals for kids

Valley Children's Hospital has been nationally recognized as a top kids hospital in six pediatric categories.

published on June 14, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Valley Children’s announced Tuesday it is recognized nationally as a Best Children’s Hospital for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report in six pediatric specialties.

The specialties include:

Neonatology

Pediatric Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgery

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery

Pediatric Orthopedics

Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Pediatric Urology

“In our 70th year – and through the challenges of the pandemic – these rankings are especially significant to Valley Children’s, our patients and their families, our team and our communities,” says Valley Children’s Healthcare President & CEO Todd Suntrapak. “For seven decades, the health of the Valley’s children has relied on the commitment, capabilities and compassion of our pediatric experts. These national rankings are yet another reminder of the extraordinary care that Valley Children’s has delivered day in and day out since 1952. Our team is proud to bring the nation’s best care to the children across Central California and beyond.”

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in its 16th year, assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions, according to a news release.

“Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents,” says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care.”

U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were introduced in 2007 and are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. The Best Children’s Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as health equity and available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

“There is no greater responsibility than to care for the health of kids by providing the highest level of care that is safe and among the best in the country. It is what we are here to do,” says Dr. David Christensen, Valley Children’s senior vice president, chief physician executive and president of Valley Children’s Medical Group. “Our children deserve nothing less than the best, and that is a promise the staff at Valley Children’s delivers to them every single day.”

To learn more about Valley Children’s ranked pediatric specialties, visit www.valleychildrens.org/USNews.