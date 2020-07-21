Vallarta Supermarkets opening in Madera this fall

Rendering of Vallarta Supermarkets in Madera. Photo contributed.
Written by The Business Journal Staff
Vallarta Supermarkets is opening in Madera — and they need workers to staff the aisles.
A job fair will be held Thursday for hundreds of jobs when the latino-owned grocery store opens this fall.
On-the-spot interviews will be held for management, customer service, cashiering, bakery, meat, taqueria, produce and deli positions.
The job fair will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Madera County Workforce, 2037 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera. The new Vallarta located at 1467 Country Club Dr. will be the first for the city.